Oregon ‘has plan’ for voters displaced by wildfires

A family arrives with their two dogs and other precious belongings at an evacuation center that has been set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Red Cross spokesman Chad Carter said 600 evacuees had checked in by early Tuesday afternoon to the site, one of at least 10 fire evacuation centers in Oregon set up by the Red Cross. High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of State Bev Clarno has outlined steps to ensure all Oregonians who have been displaced by the wildfires are still able to vote in the upcoming November elections.

Her office has created an FAQ detailing ways voters can receive a ballot and vote.

“For any Oregonians displaced from their home and concerned about voting in the General Election this November, rest assured we have a plan and are working closely with local election officials,” Clarno said in a statement Tuesday.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I receive my ballot if I have been displaced by wildfires?

Ballots will start being mailed October 14. If you know an address where you will be able to receive mail then, you can add a temporary mailing address at oregonvotes.gov/myvote. If you want, you may also use this paper form to provide us with a temporary address. You can pick up all of your mail (including ballots once they are mailed) at the post office that serves your permanent residence address. Contact your county election office after October 1 for additional options they may have for pickup. Find your county election office here.

If I submit a change of address through USPS, will my ballot be forwarded to the new address?

No. Ballots are unable to be forwarded. It is one of the security features of our system. You must inform election officials of your temporary address using one of the methods above in order to have your ballot sent there.

Do I need to register to vote from my temporary address?

No. You do not need to re-register to vote if you are living somewhere temporarily because you have been displaced by wildfires. You just need to let us know where to mail your ballot by one of the methods above.

Will I be able to vote on the local measures where my permanent address is located, even if I am temporarily living outside that area?

Yes. The ballot you receive will contain the contests for your residential address, not your temporary mailing address.

What if my mailbox was destroyed?

If mail cannot be delivered to your home or mailbox, it will be held at your local post office and you can pick it up there.

Oregon became the first state to conduct a general election totally by mail in January 1996, when 66% of registered voters mailed in their ballots and chose Ron Wyden to replace Bob Packwood in the US Senate.