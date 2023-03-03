In Oregon, about 3.8 in every 100 full-time employees hurts themselves at work on average every year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Employees in Oregon are high-risk for workplace injury, especially nurses, health care workers and heavy truck drivers.

A February study by High Rise Financial, a pre-settlement legal company for victims of personal injury cases, found that Oregon is the state with the second-highest rate of workplace accidents in the U.S.

High Rise Financial analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on nonfatal work injuries and illnesses to calculate the rates. It found that in Oregon, 3.8 out of 100 full-time workers have an accident on average, each year.

“Not only can workplace accidents directly impact workers’ health and safety, but also the workforce as a whole, losing team members and potentially incurring financial losses if cases are taken to court,” said a High Rise Financial spokesperson. “Whilst these types of injuries are described as ‘nonfatal’, they can result in hospitalization and missed workdays, often resulting in financial losses. While legal representatives can resolve some lawsuits quickly, most take months or even years to settle. As a result, many workplace injury victims amass debt while waiting for their settlement.”

The study also found Oregon ranked highly for cases resulting in days off, at a rate of 1.7 out of every 100 workers taking one or more days off due to workplace accidents.

Maine has the highest rate of accidents, with 4.7 accidents per 100 full-time workers; with Vermont tying with Oregon, and then Washington and Montana rounding out the top five.

The study found states located in the northern U.S. predominantly have the highest numbers of incidents.

The top types of incidents that cause worker’s compensation include slips, trips and falls. Malfunctioning equipment, inadequate training, exposure to harmful substances, and excessive noise are also in the top five most common causes of workplace injuries, according to the study.

The study found higher percentages of injuries with claims are in industries including health or personal care, nursing, and heavy tractor and truck driving, which have higher risk factors of environmental hazards, burnout and violence.