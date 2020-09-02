Oregon has seen 22 boating deaths this summer, most since 1993

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has recorded 22 deaths involving boats this year, the most since 1993 and nearing the record of 25.
The Statesman-Journal reports that August was a particularly bad month, with eight fatal accidents; the most recent came last weekend when a man charged with boating under the influence slammed into a 13-year-old swimmer at Henry Hagg Lake.
The numbers include both motorized and non-motorized boats, such as kayaks, but don’t include fatal accidents using inner tubes or swimming, though both are also higher than normal this summer.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.