Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen hospitalized after fall

SALEM, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority director and a leader of the state’s COVID-19 response has been hospitalized after a serious fall.

The authority said in a Tuesday news release that Patrick Allen was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning.

The news release said Allen was being evaluated for subsequent heart issues and was expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

“Director Allen has helped Oregon get through the COVID-19 pandemic with among the lowest rates of hospitalizations and deaths in the nation,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the difficult, life-saving contributions he’s made to Oregon’s pandemic response. He is in my thoughts and I wish him a very speedy recovery.”

OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz is temporarily overseeing agency operations for at least this week during Allen’s absence.