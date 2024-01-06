PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority has a new public service announcement in its “Rethink the Drink” campaign. The goal is to discourage alcohol abuse, but the ad is facing backlash.

It depicts a man grocery shopping with his young daughter, who questions his decision to buy beer and wine. In the end, the man puts the wine back on the shelf after telling his daughter it’s, “not good for you.”

But the Oregon Beverage Alliance sent a letter to OHA and Gov. Tina Kotek, saying the ad is “wasteful and offensive.”

Their letter says in part:

“We are disturbed to see the Oregon Health Authority’s Rethink the Drink ad campaign pivot from educating Oregonians about responsible, moderate consumption by legal-age adults to a neo-prohibitionist agenda… Stating there is no safe level of drinking.”

KOIN 6 has reached out to both OHA and Gov. Kotek’s office for a response.