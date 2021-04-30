Bend high school clinic draws anti-vaccine protesters

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site.

The Bend La Pine School Board is offering the vaccine at six different clinics at Central Oregon high schools between now and June 3 in hopes of stemming an outbreak that’s sickened at least 95 students and staff in the district.

Students showing up for shots this week were heckled by protesters and the school board has received hate mail over the decision to hold the clinics. The clinics in Bend, Sisters and Redmond will be staffed by Mosaic Medical.