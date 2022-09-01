PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon schools are taking steps to become more equitable, accessible and inclusive, according to a new report released by the Oregon Department of Education.

The report, released Thursday morning, shines a light on where Oregon high schools currently stand and what they will try to do better in order to improve.

According to the report, Oregon’s diploma requirements are some of the highest in the country, requiring passing grades in 24 credits to graduate.

To develop the best improvements for Oregon schools, ODE says they worked with 3,500 students, community members, families, educators and representatives of higher education.

After researching, the report says they found out a few things, including:

The knowledge expected by business, industry and postsecondary education doesn’t align with current diploma requirements.

The requirements for the diploma have been applied inequitably across different populations.

With those findings in mind, the report concludes with several changes and recommendations for the betterment of Oregon schools.

These changes include putting more accountability on school systems instead of on students, better-reflecting student and community assets, preparing students for their futures and being clearer in requirements and identifying steps to attaining a diploma.

The full report can be found on the Oregon Department of Education website with further descriptions of the report’s findings and plans to improve Oregon’s high school graduation requirements.

More to come.