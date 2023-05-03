PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In celebration of its 125th anniversary, the Oregon Historical Society is holding an immersive exhibit, taking museum visitors back in time through the state’s history.

The “Oregon’s Unfinished Past” exhibit features donated home movies, news footage, original blueprints of landmark bridges and buildings in Oregon and other artifacts dating back to the 1903 World’s Fair and the Lewis and Clark Centennial Exposition.

“This exhibit celebrates and honors all that we’ve done at OHS over the past 125 years, keeping Oregon’s history, preserving it, making it accessible in so many ways in artifacts, film, through oral histories, through publications, through exhibits, through you name it,” said Oregon Historical Society Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk.

The exhibit, which opened in January, runs through December.