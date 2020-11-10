Oregon Historical Society Director remembers Alex Trebek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the thousands of people who have great things to say about legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is the Director of the Oregon Historical Society, Kerry Tymchuk.

Tymchuk, who won Jeopardy four times, calls him a gentleman. He said his time on the show also led to some interesting conversations, like the time he was a speechwriter for former Senator Bob Dole.

“In walked former President Nixon, who was in the Capitol, and Senator Dole introduced me and said, ‘President Nixon, this is Kerry, he’s my speechwriter, and he’s a four-time Jeopardy champion,'” recounts Tymchuk. “And I said, ‘Oh my God, where did that come from?’ And President Nixon said, ‘I watch that show all the time, sit down and tell me about it.”

Tymchuk said it was a surreal moment, talking to Nixon about Jeopardy.

He appeared on Jeopardy in 1989. One of the final Jeopardy answers he questioned correctly was: “The only native Californian to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.”

Who is John Steinbeck?