Oregon Historical Society reopens doors with limited hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Historical Society will finally reopen its museum doors Saturday — albeit with limited hours.

The public museum and store hours will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum will also have special hours from March 23 until March 28, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The OHS library will remain closed for renovations until further notice. More information on library services can be found on the historical society’s website.

OHS will require visitors to follow health and safety protocols. More on this can be found on the OHS website.

The museum has two temporary exhibitions right now, including one on women’s suffrage called “Nevertheless, They Persisted: Women’s Voting Rights and the 19th Amendment.” The exhibit explores how Oregon’s own history ties into the national women’s suffrage movement. The exhibit will go through Dec. 5.

Also on display is an interactive display on soccer in Portland called, “We are the Rose City! A History of Soccer in Portland.” The exhibit aims to only educate visitors on the history of soccer in Portland, but its cultural significance as well.