PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs held the first in-person, statewide Memorial Day event since 2019.

The solemn ceremony honored the nation’s fallen service members and featured speeches, a wreath-laying and Taps.

It started at 11 a.m. and was held at the World War II Memorial in Salem.

The event was live streamed on the Oregon Department of Veterans‘ Affairs Facebook page.