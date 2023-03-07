The portal will remain open until the funding runs out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Housing and Community Services will once again accept new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund starting on Wednesday.

According to OHCS, the $72 million funding will support an estimated 700 additional eligible homeowners. The funds are intended to help homeowners with past-due mortgages and other housing expenses related to the pandemic.

With an exception for homeowners considered “most at-risk,” the program paused accepting new applications in November 2022. During the pause, OHCS was able to catch up and review all the applications already waiting in the queue.

After the portal reopens Wednesday, OHCS says it will prioritize homeowners that are in active foreclosure.

The application and details on eligibility requirements can be found on OHAF’s website. Even if homeowners are eligible, state officials advise there is no guarantee they will be granted the funds.

Homeowners can get free housing counseling related to budgeting tools and evaluation options, like modifications and adding deferred payments to the end of a mortgage.

OHCS says the program will close when the funding runs out.