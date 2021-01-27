Oregon House Republicans denounce state GOP’s ‘false flag’ Capitol claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon House Republicans are responding to a state Republican Party resolution calling the U.S. Capitol attack earlier this month a “false flag” operation.

“There is no credible evidence to support false flag claims,” the caucus said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Oregon Republican Party announced last week it was condemning 10 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the riots on Jan. 6. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the melee and more than 100 are facing a slew of federal charges.

In a statement on Jan. 17, the Oregon Republican Party said it passed a resolution calling the attack “a false flag effort” and compared the federal Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump to Benedict Arnold and the burning of the German Reichstag, saying they “repeated history by conspiring to surrender our nation to Leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and liberties.”

Federal authorities have said they are considering sedition and conspiracy charges against those who participated in the insurrection.

Wednesday, state House Republicans in Oregon said the party must focus on “helping Oregonians.”

“Far too many Oregonians have been impacted by lost wages or a lost family member—we are in a crisis and that crisis requires steady leadership and action, not partisan rhetoric,” the caucus said in a statement. “The election is over. It is time to govern.”

The 10 U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump were: Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina, John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and David Valadao of California.

Oregon’s sole Republican in its federal delegation – U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz – voted against impeaching Trump. He also voted against the Electoral College count.

The Oregon Republican Party’s resolution also thanked Congressman Kurt Schrader for reportedly calling the second impeachment a “lynching,” for which Schrader then apologized and voted for impeachment.