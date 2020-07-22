Oregon HS football likely out, other fall sports delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High school football will likely not happen in Oregon this fall and other fall sports are pushed back a month, the Oregon School Activities Association said Wednesday.

Since full contact sports like football are currently prohibited by Gov. Kate Brown’s order and Oregon Health Authority guidelines, any chance of having a football season seems slim.

“Based on strategies provided by the OSAA Football Contingency Group it is necessary that any Football restrictions be lifted by September 28 in order to have a modified regular season this Fall that would include some type of restructured postseason,” the OSAA wrote in a letter to superintendents, principals and athletic directors around the state.

Other full contact activities include cheerleading and dance/drill.

They also decided to delay the first contests for cross country, volleyball and soccer until September 23, though the first fall practice date of August 17 remains in place at this time.

