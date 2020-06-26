Oregon International Air Show canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon International Air Show has officially canceled the 2020 Air Show due to COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers announced the cancelation on Friday morning, citing safety considerations and government restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place at the McMinnville Airport on September 25-27.

In a statement, the Oregon Internation Air Show president said they are looking forward to the 2021, when they plan to host two events for the first time.

“We did all we could to try to hold the air show this year, but we will always make safety of our guests our number one priority. In the end, that concern overrode all other considerations,” said Bill Braack, president of the Oregon International Air Show. “While we are disappointed to not host an event this year, we are quickly pivoting to what will be a big year for our organization in 2021. We are thrilled that 2021 will be the first time our organization hosts two different events of which we will be making some exciting announcements in the next several weeks. It’s going to be a very busy year for us.”

The organization plans to host an air show at the Hillsboro Airport from May 21 through May 23, 2021. The next show will come soon after, running from July 30 to August 1, 2021 in McMinnville.

Tickets for the 2021 shows will be available online later this summer.