PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cryptocurrency company formed in the Cayman Islands owes hundreds of thousands of dollars to the state of Oregon after it was found violating the state’s securities laws, state officials announced on Friday.

According to the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services, Nexo indicated that customers could receive as much as 36% interest from their Earn Interest Products.

New York Times reported that in 2020, crypto lending platform Nexo started to tell U.S. customers that they could earn interest on any digital assets that they loaned to the company.

In an investigation conducted over the past year, state regulators found that Nexo didn’t adhere to Oregon’s registration requirements. Ultimately, the company sold unregistered securities to investors while failing to advise them about the potential risks associated with EIP.

In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and North American Securities Administrators Association announced that they’d reached a settlement with the platform. Nexo agreed to pay a total of $45 million in penalties, about half of which will go to the state regulatory authorities affected by the case.

More than 1,400 Oregon investors fell victim to Nexo’s offer, giving the company more than $11 million in assets, according to state officials. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says it will receive $424,528 in the settlement, with $42,452.83 allocated for the division’s financial education account.

See Oregon DFR’s full consent order against Nexo here.

In a press release, Oregon DFR Administrator TK Keen said that the division would continue to partner with NASAA and other state agencies “to protect Oregonians’ retirement savings investments.”

Keen added, “Cryptocurrencies and related investments are typically a volatile investment product with higher risks. Investors need to read through all of an entity’s disclosures – including what may be quite a bit of fine print – to fully understand the risks, which underscores the importance of consumers having the opportunity to read through these materials.”