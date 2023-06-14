Oregonians just want to have fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oh Oregon, the Beaver State, a place where a person can go to have a tail-smacking good time. The state has ski resorts, lakes, rivers, music festivals, casinos, amusement parks, and nightlife – all of which contributed to Oregon recently being named one of the most fun states in the U.S.

According to a WalletHub report released Monday, Oregon is the 12th most fun state in the country.

The personal finance website said Oregon ranked high for its performing arts theaters per capita, its variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments and for its movie theaters per capita.

To determine which states are the most fun, WalletHub compared them across two key categories: entertainment and recreation, and nightlife.

Those categories were then divided into 26 relevant metrics. Each state received a weighted score for each metric and was ranked based on that.

Some of the metrics include ideal weather, restaurants per capita, amusement parks per capita, marinas per capita, shoreline mileage, access to national parks, average beer and wine price, nightlife operations per capita, music festivals per capita, and casinos per capita.

The data came from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the National Park Service, the Council for Community and Economic Research and other sources.

When all factors were considered and each state was given a score, these are the states WalletHub determined are the most fun: