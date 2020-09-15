Oregon jobless rate drops to 7.7%, more than 11k jobs added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a month in which employers throughout Oregon were largely slow to refill jobs slashed by the pandemic, the state’s unemployment rate made a substantial dip in August.
Oregon’s jobless rate dropped to 7.7%, down from 10.4% in July, according to the Oregon Employment Department. By contrast, August 2019’s rate was 3.6%.
The bounce-back in Oregon was slightly better than the national unemployment rate’s dip. The U.S. dropped to 8.4% in August from 10.2% in July.
Oregon’s total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 11,300 jobs in August, following a revised gain of 17,700 jobs in July. The data translated to employers adding back 41% of the jobs that were cut by the pandemic in March and April.
The job gains in August were highlighted by the industries of leisure and hospitality (+4,200 jobs); retail trade (+3,300); construction (+3,200); and government (+3,000).
Two industries cut a substantial number of jobs in August were wholesale trade (-1,400 jobs) and health care and social assistance (-1,400).
OED cautioned in its report that the impact of the recent wave of wildfires will be reflected in September’s data.
