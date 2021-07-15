Oregon jockey thrown from horse during race dies

FILE – Runners and riders as they gallop during a handicap event at Wolverhampton Racecourse, England, Wednesday April 28, 2021. (David Davies/PA via AP)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a journeyman jockey who rode thoroughbreds and quarter horses around the Pacific Northwest was killed Wednesday at the Crooked River Roundup Horse Race in Prineville.

The Bulletin reports the Jockey Guild says 29-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa was based primarily out of Grants Pass. He was married and had three children who were known to greet him after his races.

Prineville Police Capt. Larry Seymour said Thursday that Gutierrez-Sosa was killed about 7:40 p.m. in the first race of the night. Seymour says he was thrown from his horse and died from injuries sustained in the fall.

Prineville Police and the state racing board are investigating.