PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s top judge for settling disputes between citizens and state agencies is facing child pornography allegations.

Chief Administrative Law Judge John Mann was booked into Washington County Jail last month on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported. He was released on bail hours later.

A spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department, which investigated the case, says Mann was arraigned Monday in Washington County Circuit Court. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Charles Boyle, the deputy communications director for Gov. Kate Brown, described these as “incredibly serious allegations” and said Mann was place on unpaid administrative leave during the investigation.

“As the Office of Administrative Hearings is established within the Employment Department, Mr. Mann is not an employee in the Governor’s Office, however, because he is a state employee appointed by the Governor, decisions regarding his employment are under this office’s statutory authority,” Boyle said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will take further action as warranted.”

He added Monica Whitaker has been named as Acting Chief Administrative Law Judge.

