Rent control law limits maximum annual increase, which is tied to the consumer price index

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Landlords in Oregon can raise rent up to 10% in 2024.

The cap would have been higher without a bill passed by the state legislature this summer.

When Oregon first approved rent control in 2019, it limited the maximum annual rent increase to 7% plus the change in consumer price index from the past year, which measures inflation.

The annual CPI change was between 1% and 3.3% for more than a decade before 2023.

But after the state calculated that the 2023 allowable increase would be 14.6%, renters pushed back. In June, the state legislature amended Oregon’s rent control law to limit the maximum annual increase to 10%, even if 7% plus CPI would be higher. That law went into effect in July, so renters who didn’t renew their lease until after July 6 could only face a 10% increase, not the full 14.6%.

