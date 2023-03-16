PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state of Oregon is offering virtual workshops for free to help business owners improve their response to active shooter situations.

The Department of Emergency Management is launching a “Mass Casualty Impact and Recovery” seminar series. Each of the nine sessions are focused on enhancing business owners’ knowledge and understanding of the impact and recovery that follows an active shooter event.

“One of the most difficult disasters to deal with is the man-made variety that results when a person with a gun enters a business and starts firing,” said Idaho Emergency Management Public Private Partnership (P3) Program Manager Jon Hanian, who helped develop the series. “These traumatic, emotionally charged, chaotic events are happening with alarming frequency around the country. We believe it’s incumbent on us to help business owners and managers educate themselves on how best to plan, prepare and respond for what could be the worst day of their lives.”

Anyone interested in attending the free, virtual event can register here.

The first seminar is at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs until 10:30 a.m. The seminars will be held every third Thursday starting this mont and into November.