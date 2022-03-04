SALEM (AP) — Oregon lawmakers adjourned the 2022 short legislative session after passing a slew of ambitious legislation, including overtime pay for farmworkers, $600 stimulus payments for low-income workers and a $400 million spending package focused on affordable housing and homelessness.

This session, which concluded Friday, was the final one for Senate President Peter Courtney, a Salem Democrat, who is the Oregon’s longest-serving state lawmaker with 38 years.

It was also the first where the public was allowed to attend in-person for the first time since March 2020.

Other notable bills that included heat relief for vulnerable Oregonians, protections for election workers and giving nurses access to a program that provides mental health and wellness support.