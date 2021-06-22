Oregon lawmakers pass amendment to ‘pause’ evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers passed a safety net for struggling tenants that will “pause” some evictions.

Under the “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 tenants, who are unable to pay their July or August rent, would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they’ve applied for rental assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services. The amended bill passed Tuesday will head to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk next to be signed.

As of Tuesday, 10,830 households have completed applications for rent assistance in the state.

This story was written by The Associated Press.