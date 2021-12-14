Oregon lawmakers pass rental assistance in special session

Members of the Oregon Senate meet Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, during a special session of the Oregon legislature, in Salem, Ore. As the threat of eviction looms over thousands of Oregon households, lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for a special session to take up a package of bills focused on keeping people housed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the threat of eviction looms over thousands of Oregon households, state lawmakers passed additional safety nets to keep thousands of people housed who are currently struggling to pay rent or are facing eviction.

In addition during the one-day special legislative session Monday, lawmakers passed a $25 million bill for a comprehensive, statewide plan to address the proliferation of illegal cannabis around the state and ease the associated humanitarian impacts in Oregon.

Lawmakers also passed $100 million to help Oregonians impacted by this summer’s extreme heat and drought conditions.