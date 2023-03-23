PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state lawmakers are starting to piece together the budget for the next two years, which starts in July.

The Oregon Joint Ways and Means Committee says the priority is to keep funding programs propped up by federal dollars through the pandemic.

The proposal totals more than $27 billion dollars, with over a third of it designated toward schools. Almost $200 million is outlined for affordable housing, homelessness, and semiconductors.

Since the revenue forecast is still shaky, however, the committee also built in a 2.5% cut to general and lottery fund use.

“We are working closely with the subcommittee chairs to make sure that those reductions do not affect program delivery for Oregonians,” said Senator Elizabeth Steiner, one committee’s co-chairs.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek released a statement in response to the framework, saying she appreciated the “thoughtful approach.”

“We share a mission-focused vision: rather than scores of new programs, we need to prioritize investments that will deliver meaningful results on housing and homelessness, behavioral health, and education,” she continued. “As the budget process moves forward, I urge the legislature to exhaust every possible funding option in order to make the visible and measurable progress that Oregonians are demanding on these issues of statewide concern.”

After the May revenue forecast, the committee fine-tune another $325 million section for things like public defenders, reproductive health initiatives, expanded health care coverage and Medicaid adjustments.