PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after a shooting in Bend claimed three lives, including the shooter’s, Gov. Kate Brown asked Oregonians to keep the victims of the tragic event and their families top of mind.

In a statement on Monday, Gov. Brown said “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today.”

Both Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley took to Twitter where they called for more action in ending gun violence, specifically mass shootings. Wyden said the Senate made some progress this year curbing gun violence but it is not enough.

All three lawmakers noted the impact gun violence has had not on the Bend community but communities spanning Oregon and the U.S.

“Last night’s shooting was one of several in Oregon just this weekend,” said Gov. Brown. “The families of these victims will forever be impacted by these senseless acts. All Oregonians deserve to be safe from gun violence.”