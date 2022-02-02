Oregon lawmakers resume legislative session

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to Oregon legislators in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. Democrats in the Oregon Legislature plan to introduce a bill in 2019 that would require gun owners to securely store their weapons using locks. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, […]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second day of the 2022 Oregon State Legislature started Wednesday morning, and sessions are lined up throughout the day for lawmakers.

The House Committee on Economic Recovery and Prosperity met to discuss solutions to the current economic slump.

A senate committee to discuss measure 110 also held an informational meeting. That measure decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs across the state.

The House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources will meet at 1 p.m., and so will the Senate Committee on Healthcare.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s Housing and Development Committee will meet at 3:15 p.m. The governor says affordable housing is her top priority to tackle this legislative session.