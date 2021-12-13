Oregon lawmakers to address rental assistance, evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Legislature Special Session will deal with rent, evictions and other pressing issues starting at 8 a.m. Monday

Lawmakers will address eviction protections for renters as more than 8,000 households are at risk of eviction. Protections keeping them housed expired after they waited more than two months for rental assistance.

More than 22,000 households are still waiting to be reviewed for state aid.

Now lawmakers will work to try to pass solutions to keep thousands of families housed.

But that’s not all legislators will be discussing.

Gov. Kate Brown will propose $100 million in relief funds to help those impacted by summer 2021’s drought, $25 million to address what she calls the proliferation of illegal cannabis and $18 million to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Oregon .

Legislators will also discuss other priority issues such as the Oregon Health Plan’s dental plan plus East Metro Prevention and Intervention program.