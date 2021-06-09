Oregon Legislature expands options for affordable housing



SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has approved a measure expanding options for the development of affordable housing.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the final version of Senate Bill 8 was passed by the Senate 25-5 on Tuesday. It previously passed the House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown. The bill will restrict local jurisdictions’ ability to deny affordable housing developments on land not zoned for residential use within urban growth boundaries and allow for increased density in certain situations.

The bill will make it easier for public housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and religious institutions to push affordable housing projects through local zoning and conditional use development processes.