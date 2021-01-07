Oregon Legislature holding press conference on its operations safety plan

Plan was reviewed and approved by Oregon Health Authority officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Legislature released its Capitol Operations Safety Plan for the upcoming 2021 Legislative Session Wednesday.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney are hosting a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the release of the plan.

The plan provides a framework for convening safely for the upcoming session while ensuring transparency and public participation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 1,500 Oregonians, a statement from the Oregon Legislature said.

The plans goals include balancing the following priorities:

Safety – for the public, building employees, legislators and their staff

Transparency – to ensure that the process is clear and encourages public input

Strong public participation – to make sure proposed legislation receives public review

The completion of the Legislature’s business – to meet the needs of the state

“As we continue to address the hardship brought on by the pandemic, this plan will ensure safety, transparency, and strong public participation in the 2021 legislative session,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said.

“We have never seen a session like this before. We need to keep members and staff safe,” added Senate President Peter Courtney.

The plan is a product of a three-month, thorough review of all building operations done by nonpartisan staff and included members of the Oregon Capitol Club and the Capitol Press Association, as well as a bipartisan group of legislators and staff members.

The plan was reviewed and approved by Oregon Health Authority health officials.