PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon LGBTQ+ Caucus has issued a “statement of love and support” for local transgender, non-binary and all LGBTQ2IA+ youths in response to the new gender-identity guidelines released by the Archdiocese of Portland on Jan. 25.

Titled: “A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory,” the guidelines state that local Catholic schools and educational programs are advised to require students to use the names and genders assigned to them at birth. The pamphlet goes on to state that students should also use pronouns, clothing, bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their birth-assigned genders.

The Archdiocese of Portland’s new guidelines, the Oregon LGBTQ+ Caucus said, further marginalize these students and deprive them of needed care and support.

“All kids should feel safe to be their full selves in our communities,” the Oregon LGBTQ+ Caucus said in response to the archdiocese’s memo. “Neither church, nor state should be making decisions about gender, sexuality, or other identities for the youth in their care. This guidance is harmful to all Oregonians, but especially to the transgender youth directly targeted, the people who love them, and everyone who benefits from their lives and genius.”

Archbishop Alexander Sample, center, and his clergy walked to the North Park Blocks downtown on Oct. 17, 2020 to pray the rite of exorcism over Portland. The prayer was meant to rid the city of evil influences after months of protests and violence. Photo courtesy Archdiocese of Portland

In a prologue to the guidelines, Archdiocese of Portland Archbishop Alexander Sample said that he “offered these guidelines as a teaching and formation resource and also as an encouragement and hope for everyone working with those dealing with gender issues.” The National Catholic Reporter noted that the local directive is one of 34 other gender policies approved by Catholic dioceses across the U.S. that share a similar message.

“Over the past decade, new claims and questions about ‘gender identity’ have gained prominence throughout the Western world,” the church document reads. “This has prompted a significant change in how young people conceptualize and articulate their self-understanding, especially when it comes to gender; some of this change in self-understanding is due to many of the cultural influences from social media and the like.”

Several local lawmakers, including Oregon Democratic majority leader Senator Kate Lieber and Representative Rob Nosse, publicly criticized the church’s stance on gender identity.

“I am profoundly disappointed in the Archdiocese of Portland,” Lieber said. “It breaks my heart to think of the impact this edict will have on the children of Oregon – these guidelines will further isolate and hurt kids who need nothing but support. To all the LGBTQ+ youth of Oregon: We see you and we love you.”

The local lawmakers also stated that legislation like the Every Student Belongs rule requires the Oregon Department of Education to provide students with a learning environment that is free of discrimination or harassment. However, private schools are not required to register with the Oregon Department of Education unless they are contracted to receive public funds.

“As a gay man and a Catholic, I am used to disappointment when it comes to the church’s leadership on this issue,” Nosse said. “These guidelines are very troubling, and frankly, not a reflection of the loving God and Jesus that I came to know throughout my 12 years of Catholic schooling and continued attendance at mass to this day at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.”

The organization Q Chat Space offers local support for LGBTQ2IA+ teens ages 13 to 19.

LGBTQ students feeling suicidal or capable of self-harm are encouraged to contact the Trevor Project support line at (866) 488-7386.