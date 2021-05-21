Oregon Lottery officials to join for Gov. Brown announcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is holding her usual Friday press conference on the state’s COVID-19 today, but there will be unusual guests this time: Oregon Lottery officials.

Brown will speak at noon to talk about the ongoing response to the pandemic, and her office’s press release on the availability indicated the governor will be joined by Oregon Lottery representatives in addition to Oregon Health Authority officials.

A spokesperson for Brown told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Thursday the governor is looking at “a wide range of ideas,” and that includes Ohio’s lottery prizes, which was announced last week.

On Thursday, state health officials announced it is averaging 29,000 vaccine shots a day in Oregon. More than 2 million first and second doses of Pfizer, 1.5 million first and second doses of Moderna and more than 127,000 single doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.

