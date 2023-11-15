PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Lottery announced Wednesday they will return nearly $900 million to the state for fiscal year 2023. Additionally, they say unclaimed prizes for the year totalling $9 million will also go back to the state.

According to the Lottery, that money directly benefits Oregon state parks, natural habitats, public schools, veteran services, outdoor schools, and economic development. But it is up to voters and the state legislature to ultimately decide where the money is allocated.

“Oregon Lottery’s success allows us to support programs that help our state thrive,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells. “We’re focused on running our operations as efficiently as possible to benefit the public programs Oregonians care about.”

Oregon Lottery says it paid out nearly $16 billion to winners this year. Eight players took home prizes worth $1 million or more, mostly due to jackpot games climbing to “record” amounts.

3,800 retailers across Oregon, including many small businesses, receive sales commissions on lottery sales and that totaled to more than $310 million for the fiscal year that ended in June 2023.