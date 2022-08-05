PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Happy Valley man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is facing new charges, according to court documents.

The new charges for 41-year-old Richard Harris include civil disorder and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Harris was arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals on March 18 after a grand jury in Washington D.C. indicted him on five counts in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The previous charges he faced included assault of a federal officer, obstruction of an official proceeding and three misdemeanors for unlawful or disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol grounds and building.

According to court documents, Harris appeared to be in a video posted by The New Yorker titled, “A Reporter’s Footage Inside the Capitol Siege.” Court documents allege the video shows Harris telling a police officer blocking his path “You’re outnumbered. There’s a … million of us out there, and we’re listing to Trump – your boss.” Court documents further said the officer appears to step back and direct Harris and others to a floor with empty offices.

Authorities say he also stood on a statue of Gerald Ford in the Capitol.

Court documents also claim Harris appeared in a video from ProPublica in which he reportedly picked up a phone and shouted “Can I speak to Pelosi? We’re coming … Mike Pence, we’re coming for you too…”

Harris also pleaded guilty to harassing a news photographer at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem two weeks before Jan. 6 when far-right protesters breached the building.