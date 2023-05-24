An Oregon man was indicted by a grand jury and faces numerous charges for poaching (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man has been indicted by a grand jury on 38 charges related to the poaching of numerous animals.

On June 23, 2022, Oregon State Police said they executed a search warrant on the home of Norman Jones, based on information gained from an alleged co-conspirator who said Jones had poached several large deer using a rifle.

Upon searching the home, police said they discovered several guns, which were not legal since Jones had a prior felony conviction, and numerous wildlife parts, including sets of deer and elk skulls with antlers still attached.

Jones couldn’t show documentation for a majority of the antlers and wildlife so police said they gathered three spike deer, 17 forked-horn deer, 19 three-point deer, 18 four point-deer, two bull elk, and owl parts as evidence.

On April 11, Jones was indicted by the Clackamas County grand jury on 38 counts of unlawful possession/taking big game mammal and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm.