PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon man got probation and a talking-to from a judge after pleading guilty to trying to sell his 2020 presidential election ballot on a mobile marketplace.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Josiah Bridges pleaded guilty Friday to illegal sale of election material in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Documents say Bridges had listed the ballot for sale that fall on OfferUp to pay his rent and because he didn’t like either presidential candidate.

Concerned Oregonians reported the offer to a tip line through the state Justice Department, so agents set up a sting and arrested Bridges.

He said he didn’t know it was illegal.