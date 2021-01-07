Oregon marijuana sales soared in 2020, topping $1B

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon recreational-cannabis sales soared in 2020, peaking during a challenging summer of racial justice protests and coronavirus lockdowns.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the result was a record year of business for the state’s marijuana purveyors, based on data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees marijuana sales.

Total marijuana sales in Oregon jumped from $795 million in 2019 to more than $1 billion — for the year that just ended.

State tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2020 likely will exceed $150 million.

Much of that will go toward substance-abuse screening and programs to address addiction.

