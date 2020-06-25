Oregon minimum wage increases July 1

Cashier George Wallace, of Quincy, Mass., center, works behind a plastic shield as a shopper, right, places groceries in a cart, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a grocery store, in Quincy. Grocery stores across the U.S. are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts to help keep cashiers and shoppers from infecting each other with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The minimum wage in Oregon is going up on July 1.

The Oregon State Legislature in 2016 approved a set of increases in the minimum wage until 2022, when the wage will be tied to inflation. For the Portland metro area, the minimum wage will top out at $14.75 an hour.

This year’s increase for the Portland metro area (within urban growth boundary) is to $13.25 per hour from $12.50. For standard counties (and outside urban growth boundary) it’s up to $12.00 from $11.25 and for non-urban counties it’s up to $11.50 from $11.

You can find a map of wage rates here.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25. It hasn’t gone up since 2009. Last year’s bump in pay impacted about 162,000 Oregonians.