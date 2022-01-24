Oregon mom files lawsuit against Meta, Snap over teen’s mental health

On Thursday. Mark Zuckerberg announced his company would be changing its name to Meta to better reflect its goal of building out the metaverse. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon mother has filed a lawsuit against Snapchat and Meta-owned Instagram on behalf of her teen daughter, claiming the social media companies are “responsible for causing and contributing” to the mental health crisis of her child and other children in the United States.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Jan. 20 in U.S. District Court in Oregon, alleges that Meta has designed its products to be addictive and harmful to its users’ mental health and alleges Snapchat and Meta-owned Instagram is rife with “sexual exploitive content and acts” because of the social media platforms’ “refusal to verify identity and age for new users.”

Brittney Doffing, an Ashland resident, claimed in her lawsuit that problems started after her daughter received a smartphone for her 14th birthday in March 2020 and downloaded the Snapchat and Instagram apps.

Within weeks of receiving the new phone, the girl, who is only identified as M.K., started to experience problems with her academic performance “due to her obsessive social media use,” according to the lawsuit.

When Doffing tried to take away or restrict M.K.’s phone, it allegedly resulted in the teen’s hospitalization for psychiatric episodes. The teen, who is now 15 years old, also ran away from her home “on multiple occasions” to gain access to her multiple Instagram and Snapchat accounts, according to the filing.

The filing states M.K. was also “messaged and solicited for sexual exploitive content and acts on numerous occasions” by users on these social platforms, and added these kinds of users “are encouraged to use these platforms to sexually solicit and abuse minors due to Defendants’ refusal to verify identity and age for new users.”

