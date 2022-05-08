PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this Mother’s Day, one group of moms spent the day fighting for state action to end the addiction crisis, even marching to Governor Brown’s home.

The group included moms whose children have died from addiction, those with children currently struggling and even some whose children have overcome addiction and are in recovery. They all had one singular message: more needs to be done with the drug crisis.

A poignant moment in Sunday’s mobilization came as dozens of names of people who have been impacted by addiction – -whether they died, made it through or are still on the streets — were written on red flags, placed in the governor’s front yard.

While some moms used this opportunity to remember those they were thinking about, others called on Gov. Brown to take action.

Cathy McInnis lost her daughter two years ago to addiction. She took part in the Oregon recovers rally in Portland, May 8, 2022 (KOIN)

One mom, Cathy McInnis, lost her daughter to alcohol addiction — something she actively sought help for but struggled to get.

“Two weeks before she passed away, she was at the state capitol with Oregon Recovers sharing her story with state representatives about the lack of support, lack of treatment,” said McInnis, whose daughter died two years ago. “She struggled with it each and every day and how she couldn’t find any help.”

According to organizers behind this Mother’s Day mobilization, Oregon is one of the states hardest hit by the addiction crisis, with the second highest addiction rate in the country. Oregon also ranks 50th in access to treatment, all issues worsened by the pandemic.

Just this week, Happy Valley officials addressed the fentanyl crisis. The Clackamas County Sheriff noted that in 2021 the county saw more overdose deaths than fatal car crashes.

People gathered for an Oregon Recovers rally, highlighting the dangers of addiction, May 8, 2022 (KOIN)

The CDC estimates that each year more than 105,000 Americans die of drug overdoses — and 66% of those are from substances like fentanyl.

It’s another reason many are urging Oregon’s state government to take action soon.