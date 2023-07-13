PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Music Hall of Fame has released its 2023 inductees and is helping support the local music scene by awarding seven college scholarships to local artists for music studies.

This year’s inductees include Fred Chalenor, Gordon Lee, The Miracle Workers, Smegma and Dave Kahl. Other inductees include The Shins — whose music has seen global success and has been featured in movie soundtracks — along with Team Dresch, an all-female, lesbian band from Portland, Terry Currier with the OMHOF said.

The 2023 Artist of the Year, who also won Album of the Year, is The Delines.

Additionally, industry workers have also been recognized George Page from KBOO and Cavity Search Records, the first record label to be inducted, Currier said.

The OMHOF is also continuing to support local artists through its scholarship program.

“This year is the first time that we’ve been able to give away seven college scholarships. That’s $17,500 from all the people that support our mission,” Janeen Rundle with the OMHOF said.

The 2023 induction ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, October 7 at the Alladin Theater with performances from The Delines, Team Dresch and Andy Stokes.