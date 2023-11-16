PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has been named among five leading states using evidence and data to improve lives, according to Results for America, a national nonprofit that promotes evidence-based policymaking. The other four leading states are Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Results for America’s newly released 2023 Invest in What Works State Standard of Excellence highlighted Oregon’s data-driven work in the following areas:

Investing in evidence-based services for young people.

Using evidence-based budget targets.

A focus on creating equitable outcomes, including adding racial impact assessments in budget requests.

Implementation of a state data strategy and having transparency among state agencies.

“Oregon being one of the five leading states speaks volumes about how dedicated our state agencies are to using data meaningfully to improve Oregonians’ lives,” said Oregon’s Chief Data Officer Kathryn Darnall Helms. “I look forward to seeing Oregon continue to mature while working in partnership with our Governor and state agencies.”

Read and view other key findings from the report here.

“In red states and blue states, state governments are harnessing the power of evidence and data to deliver better results,” said Michele Jolin, CEO and Co-Founder of Results for America. “Governors, state legislators and state agency leaders are using the key levers of power — grantmaking, budgeting and direct services — to expand evidence-based solutions and accelerate economic mobility. By building more efficient and effective governments, they are helping restore the public’s faith in government’s ability to tackle our most urgent challenges.”