Oregon National Guard activated ahead of possible civil unrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon National Guard has been activated to help with possible civil unrest following the insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie said OSP is preparing will take a “neutral role.” Protests are expected ahead of the inauguration but no specifics are being released.

“The Oregon State Police does not discuss the specifics of potential threats or tactical plans made unless it is determined there is a public safety need,” a statement said.

The Oregon Army National Guard will be deployed as necessary and their deployment locations will not be made public.

“The recent events at our Nation’s Capitol building and at our own statehouse illustrate the need for law enforcement to be prepared and appropriately staffed for any large gatherings,” Davie added.

The insurrection has prompted governors and lawmakers in several states to heighten security at their own capitol buildings as they gather amid a pandemic for legislative sessions and inaugural ceremonies.

Like the U.S. Capitol, statehouses are regular targets for demonstrations. Many already have armed security personnel and metal detectors that screen visitors.

A series of smaller-scale flare-ups occurred last year at state capitols. Last spring, armed protesters entered the Michigan Capitol to object to pandemic-related lockdowns. Some were blocked by police while demanding entry onto the House floor, while others shouted down from the Senate gallery.

