Oregon now in compliance with Real ID Act

Oregon

Real ID takes effect in October 2021

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

An Oregon REAL ID driver’s license will have a black star in the corner. The REAL ID rule takes effect October 1, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is now in compliance with the Real ID Act. Beginning in October 2021, travelers who don’t have a passport will need an enhanced drivers license to get on an airplane or a secure federal facility, such as a military base.

The Oregon DMV said the pandemic caused a major backlog, so you might want to get a passport instead.

Originally, the Real ID Act was set to take effect this October but the pandemic prompted lawmakers to push it back a year.

Standard drivers licenses or ID card is still valid for domestic air travel and other secure federal locations until October 2021. After that date, your drivers license or ID card will still be valid for everything else it currently is.

Oregon Real ID information

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss