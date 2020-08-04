Oregon now in compliance with Real ID Act

An Oregon REAL ID driver’s license will have a black star in the corner. The REAL ID rule takes effect October 1, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is now in compliance with the Real ID Act. Beginning in October 2021, travelers who don’t have a passport will need an enhanced drivers license to get on an airplane or a secure federal facility, such as a military base.

The Oregon DMV said the pandemic caused a major backlog, so you might want to get a passport instead.

Originally, the Real ID Act was set to take effect this October but the pandemic prompted lawmakers to push it back a year.

Standard drivers licenses or ID card is still valid for domestic air travel and other secure federal locations until October 2021. After that date, your drivers license or ID card will still be valid for everything else it currently is.