Hoping to spend a hot day in the buff? You won't need to travel far

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While Portland may be known as a liberal city where freedom of expression is encouraged, city law states that if people want to express themselves by not wearing any clothes, they might want to go elsewhere.

That’s where nude beaches come in handy. And, conveniently for Portland, there are two located within 25 miles of downtown.

Portland’s city code clearly states that people are not allowed to expose their genitalia while in a public place or any area visible from a public place if that place is open or available to persons of the opposite sex.

And so, when Portlanders are in the mood to go au naturel, the best option is to hop in the car and head to a place where they can bare it all.

North of downtown Portland lies Collins Beach on Sauvie Island. This “clothing-optional” beach is not far from Walton Beach, where clothing is required. The beach is clearly marked with signs.

Collins Beach is a mile long. According to Sauvie Island’s website, it’s been a popular destination for people who want to get naked since the 1970s. It’s surrounded by a 12,000-acre fish and game reserve

The beach is open every day from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Campfires are not allowed. Dogs are allowed if they are leashed.

If Portlanders would rather travel east to the Columbia River Gorge, they can strip down at Rooster Rock State Park.

This state park is located east of Corbett. It’s popular with picnickers, kite surfers and hikers. The clothing-optional beach is marked on the map at the park and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the nude beach is “by design.”

“The clothing optional beach area is completely separate and not visible from the clothing-required area of the large park. The two areas coexist in harmony,” Oregon State Parks states on its website.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. OPRD warns that access to the nude beach may be limited at times due to the water level of the Columbia River.

While nude beaches are great during the summer, they aren’t always ideal once the temperature drops. That’s where Oregon hot springs come in.

Scattered throughout the state, Oregon’s natural hot springs have long served as destinations where visitors wear only a smile.

Breitenbush Hot Springs is located on private property in Central Oregon. Guests must pay a fee to use the soaking areas and clothing is optional.

Umpqua Hot Springs, located in the Umpqua National Forest east of Roseburg, are open to the public and only require a $5 parking fee. It’s a short hike from the parking area to the hot springs. Once at the springs, guests are invited to disrobe.

Cougar Hot Springs, east of Eugene, has pools that are larger than the ones at Umpqua Hot Springs. Clothing is optional and there is even a clothing rack where guests can place their garments while they enjoy the warm water.

A popular hot springs destination that’s closer to Portland is Bagby Hot Springs. However, at the time this article was published, Bagby Hot Springs was closed due to fire damage to its access roads.

So, while public nudity might not be the best idea in Portland, there are several places to travel within the state to escape the restrictions (and your clothing!)

Know of more nude beaches? Email Amanda.Arden@koin.com to share them with KOIN.