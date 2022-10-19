PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Planing on going through the mountains soon? Get ready — the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for winter weather.

The National Weather Service is forecasting low temperatures and rain in the coming days, and with that comes high chances of snow in places of high elevation between Friday, Oct. 21, and Monday, Oct. 24.

“It may be warm when you start your trip, but as you head into or over the mountains, temperatures drop and conditions can change quickly,” ODOT District Manager Jeremiah Griffin said. “Prepare before you leave and be ready to adjust for changing road conditions.”

ODOT says that road crews are prepared for the snow and will be working, but advise drivers that there are certain things to have ready before traveling.

Officials advise carrying chains and knowing how to put them on, inspecting your vehicle to make sure tired and windshield wipers are in good condition, making sure heaters work and packing warm clothes, snacks and water in case of delays.

Drivers are also told to drive slowly and to give extra space in snowy and icy areas.