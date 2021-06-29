ODHS: SNAP recipients forced to toss bad food can get reimbursed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services announced those on the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who lost power during the recent heatwave may be eligible for replacement benefits.
Any recipient who had to throw away food purchased with SNAP due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits to purchase new food, the agency said Tuesday. Additionally, reimbursements may also be available if you lost food due to home damage or other natural disasters.
ODHS said those planning to request replacement benefits must do so within ten calendar days of the food loss.
SNAP recipients are asked to call (800) 699-9075 or email SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us.
Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the households existing EBT card.
Resources to help meet basic needs
Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org. Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org. Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org