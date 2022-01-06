Oregon officials rule Nick Kristof doesn’t qualify for gubernatorial run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Elections Division says it will reject former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s run for governor, stating he does not meet the constitutional requirement of having been a resident in Oregon for three years before the gubernatorial election, according to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office.

The office, which regulates elections in the state, said Kristof did not meet the requirements to be a candidate for governor because of the need for a candidate “to have been a ‘resident within this state’ for three years before the election.”

Kristof was registered to vote in New York while working as a columnist at the New York Times, and voted in New York State “as recently as 2020,” according to a letter from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office to Kristof’s campaign in December 2021.

“The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor.”

Fagan said Kristof “clearly does not meet the constitutional requirement to run or serve as governor of Oregon.”

Kristof can appeal this decision through Oregon courts, but time is ticking as the primary election for governor ends May 17 and the OED must meet a March 17 deadline before ballots can begin being printed, officials said.

KOIN 6 News has reached to Kristof’s campaign for a statement and to see if his campaign plans on appealing.

Officials with Fagan’s office are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.