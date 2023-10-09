PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An apple orchard near Mt. Hood was named a top destination for apple picking in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure.

The magazine named Mt. View Orchards in Parkdale, Oregon among the best places for apple picking, listing the orchard in the number 16 spot out of the top 20 list.

“At Mt View Orchards, you can pick your own apples (they’ve got a whopping 125 varieties), peaches, sweet corn, carrots, beets, blueberries, pumpkins, squash, plums, and pears, all while enjoying impressive views of Mount Hood. Once you’ve had your fill of picking, take a tractor ride around the property, sip wine at the Grateful Vineyard Tasting Room, and grab some cider and doughnuts to take home,” Travel + Leisure said.

The 50-acre apple farm is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with the tasting room, the farm also offers beer, cider, and pizza on site.

“For over fifty years, our family has raised delicious, top-grade, environmentally sustainable fruit, establishing Mt. View as an important fruit grower in the Hood River Valley and Columbia Gorge region. We are 3 generations strong caring deeply about growing fresh fruit for our community,” the orchard’s website says.

Another spot in the Pacific Northwest made the list with Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish, Washington claiming the number 17 spot on the list.

A number of east coast orchards snagged the top spots on the list, including Honey Pot Orchards in Stowe, Massachusetts claiming the number one spot, followed by Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The magazine added, “just remember: That cool, crisp air isn’t going to stick around forever. Most farms only offer apple picking until the first frost, so you’ll have until about mid-November before peak season is officially over.”